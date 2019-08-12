‘I’ll be back’: Off-duty sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore last week speaks in new video

The off-duty sergeant who was shot multiple times near his home in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday is awake and speaking, saying in a new video, “I’ll be back.”
Appearing in a YouTube video, Sgt. Isaac Carrington, 43, speaks only briefly from his hospital bed, telling the audience “I love you all” before saying the police code signal “10-8,” meaning he is an in-service officer.
“I’ll be back,” Carrington says, before waving at the camera.
It marks his first public appearance since being shot multiple times outside his home in the 5600 block of Summerfield Ave. in Frankford.
Baltimore police said Carrington was shot around 3:30 p.m. Thursday while he was off-duty and hanging out in front of his home with a neighbor.
The department said a car pulled up in front of the two and at least one masked man carrying a gun tried to rob them. Police said Harrington and his neighbor ran in opposite directions and the masked man chased after Carrington, shooting him multiple times.
The sergeant was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition as police scoured the city in search of the suspects.
The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 tweeted just after noon Saturday that his condition had been upgraded to “stable” and that he was able to squeeze the hands of hospital staff.
Police took two people into custody Saturday after the department said a vehicle similar to the one used by the suspects was located in southwest Baltimore County.
However, in the video, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the department is still looking for the shooter.
“He still has a long way to go, but our prayers have been answered," Harrison said. “And now we all have to rally around getting him healed and making sure we find who did this to hold them accountable.”