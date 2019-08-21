Baltimore Police sergeant shot in robbery attempt to be released from Shock Trauma; still no arrests in case

Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington, who was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery while off duty, is being released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Carrington has undergone several surgeries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center over the past two weeks.
Members of the police and fire department will form a “ceremonial gauntlet” to honor the 22-year veteran’s sacrifice and service by the ambulance bay entrance, police said. The department said the sergeant is expected to be released at 4 p.m.
The 43-year-old was off duty and standing outside his home in the 5600 block of Summerfield Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. when he was shot. Police said while he was talking with a neighbor, a car pulled onto the street and at least one masked male pulled out a gun and attempted to rob them.
No arrests have been made in the case.
This article will be updated.