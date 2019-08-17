Hobbling but grateful, man recalls day gunman opened fire on his friend and neighbor, a Baltimore cop

It should’ve been a day of celebration, Lemmie Brady III recalled.
Brady had finished shopping for party supplies for a birthday party for one of the children in the daycare he and his wife run out of their home in Northeast Baltimore. After getting out of his car on August 8, Brady’s neighbor, Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington, crossed Summerfield Avenue to chat with Brady and his wife.
Moments later, Brady tore his Achilles tendon running from two masked gunmen. Those men then shot Carrington several times.
“I’ll never forget,” Brady said with his foot right foot in a cast, resting on the couch in the living room of his home Friday.
Sgt. Carrington, 43, a 22-year Baltimore Police veteran assigned to the Northeast District Detectives unit, remains hospitalized recovering from his injuries.
No arrests have been made, police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert said Friday.
Brady, 50, said he remains optimistic police will catch the suspects.
“I’m hoping they will make an arrest, but I hope it will be the right people,” he said.
Brady described his friend and longtime neighbor as “fun and a very caring person.”
Brady said Carrington and his wife had just visited to celebrate Brady’s 50th birthday. When his mother-in-law passed away, he recalled how Carrington and his wife came to their house, often bringing food and offering support.
In the interview, Brady said Carrington started a fine clothing line. “He has swag,” Brady said, admiring the officer’s style.
Brady returned home from shopping around 3:30 p.m. the day of the shooting. Carrington, sitting on his front porch, walked across the street to greet the Bradys. The three started talking but Brady’s wife went inside to set up for the child’s birthday party.
“Not too much later, two guys with masks run up on us with guns,” Brady said.
“'Give me your shit,'” he recalled the gunman telling them.
Brady said he did not see the attackers get out of their car. He said he couldn’t describe them because of the masks, which only showed their eyes.
“I put my hands up and was like ‘whoa, whoa,’” Brady said.
He said he then threw his phone and wallet on the ground and one the suspects grabbed his wallet but left his phone. He then ran toward his house.
When Brady reached the steps to his porch, he said he suddenly felt searing pain in his leg and thought he had been struck by a bullet.
“I just crawled up the steps,” and his godson and his niece pulled him into the house, he said. “Honestly, I thought I was going to die.”
Police said Carrington ran in the opposite direction. At least one gunman followed Carrington and shot him repeatedly, police said.
Inside his home, Brady heard the gunshots ring out.
“I screamed ‘somebody check on Ike,’' he said, and his godson ran down to check on Carrington.
Seven kids were inside the daycare that day, he said. His wife was screaming and crying, but trying to hold it together for the children, he said. Brady said he searched for blood on his leg but found none, though he continued to feel extreme pain.
“It just hurt real bad,” he said.
But Brady said he mustered the strength to hop onto his front porch, where a crime scene unfolded in front of home. Police cruisers arrived, and an ambulance was on scene within minutes to carry Carrington to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The detective has undergone several surgeries and is expected to survive.
“It happened so fast,” he said. “I was afraid he was going to pass away.”
The couple ended up canceling the birthday party, Brady said. Parents struggled to pick up their kids as officer taped off the street for hours after the shooting.
Brady was taken to the hospital and found out he had indeed torn his Achilles’ tendon, which connects the calf muscle to the heel. The tear didn’t require surgery and he was released after a day in the hospital. But now he faces two to three months of physical therapy. He relies on crutches and already has found a way to pull himself up the stairs.
Carrington’s wife has been over to his home to visit. “It’s real rough for her,” he said.
Brady said police have been in contact with him, but he declined to say what, if any updates, he’s been given about their investigation. He said he doesn’t believe he or Carrington were targeted because the gunmen asked for their valuables. He thinks it was a robbery.
Brady said he didn’t know if Carrington had his service weapon on him that day. The officer was not in a uniform.
He said he’s incredibly grateful that his wife of 28 years had gone inside before the gunmen approached them, but the incident has shaken him and his family.
Brady has lived on the block more than 20 years and he and his wife raised four children without any trouble before. Now he says he’s considering moving his home and daycare business.
“It was a beautiful place to live at one point,” he said. “We’ve been blessed to have good neighbors.”
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.