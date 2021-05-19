Federal, Maryland, D.C. law enforcement agencies create carjacking task force to prosecute crimes that cross jurisdictions

Federal authorities and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Washington, D.C., announced a new partnership Wednesday to better coordinate the prosecution of carjacking cases that cross borders.
The task force of federal and state prosecutors will work together to ensure that law enforcement agencies in various jurisdictions collaborate on investigations. By working together, the news release said, the task force members can gather evidence from multiple areas and share information about the individuals who may have committed the crimes.
Members of the task force also will work together to decide where the defendant will be charged. The partnership is modeled after a collaboration with the police departments in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, Washington, D.C., the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the ATF.
“The regional carjacking prosecution task force will ensure that the perpetrators of these violent crimes will not escape justice when they cross jurisdictional borders,” Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner said in a news release. “By working with our federal and local law enforcement partners here in Maryland and in Washington, D.C., we can coordinate our response, remove violent criminals from our communities, and obtain justice for the victims of these violent crimes.”
Lenzner is a member of the task force along with U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Channing D. Phillips; Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy; and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Washington, D.C., who help investigate and prosecute the crimes also attended the news conference.
During the news conference, two indictments to charge three men with February carjacking and firearm offenses were announced as a result of enhanced cross-border collaboration.