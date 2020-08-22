Car hits shop on The Avenue in Hampden

A man smashed his car into the front of a shop on The Avenue in Hampden after his brakes failed on Saturday, causing damage to the building and a minor fright to employees.
Jacq Jones, owner of Sugar, a sex toys store at 1001 W. 36th St., said the car hit the shop at about 12:30 p.m.
“Really, it seems to be a bit of a miracle kind of situation because nobody got seriously hurt,” Jones said. “He literally didn’t hit a pedestrian and hit the store instead.”
Jones rushed to the shop and sent her rattled employees home for the day, but the business remained open.
“There was debris that flew into the store and missed staff by inches,” she said.
The driver appeared to have minor injuries, Jones said. A fire department spokeswoman said no one was taken to the hospital from the incident.
Jones said police officers and firefighters responded to the crash, as well as building inspectors who said the building was still structurally sound.
Sugar has been in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood for 15 years, the last six at its current location on The Avenue.