Three Baltimore men were sentenced from 10 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of gang charges related to the shooting death of Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender in Canton killed in 2017 while walking home from celebrating his 27th birthday.
In a news release, the Attorney General’s Office announced the sentencing of Robert Lewis, 39, Keith Worthington, 35, and Harvey Turner, 30, all of Baltimore.
Lewis, who was found guilty of gang participation and accessory after the fact to first-degree murderwas sentenced to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said Lewis gave the murder weapon to another gang member then helped dispose of it after Dvorak’s death.
Malik Mungo, 19, faces a first-degree murder trial next month in Dvorak’s death after a Baltimore County judge declared a mistrial in the case in June.
Mungo was convicted of gun and drug charges but the jury could not reach a verdict on murder and other charges.
Worthington and Turner, who were found guilty of gang and drug charges, were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Worthington was also convicted of weapons charges.
The attorney general’s office wrote the three were part of a criminal enterprise known as “500” or “500 L,” which sold drugs - including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana - in the McElderry Park neighborhood of East Baltimore at the intersection of the 2500 block of Jefferson St. and the 400 block of N. Rose St.
“These sentences close another chapter in our efforts to bring to justice the violent criminals responsible for the murder of Sebastian Dvorak,” said Attorney General Frosh.
Anyone with information on Dvorak’s death is asked to call 410-265- 8080.