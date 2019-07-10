Advertisement

Baltimore police searching for suspect in sexual assault of 79-year-old woman in Canton

Colin Campbell
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 10, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Detectives were able to obtain video footage of a person of interest observed in the area. Anyone that recognizes the individual seen in the photographs is urged to contact Special Investigations detectives, at 410-396-2076 or simply dial 911. (Baltimore Police Department)

Baltimore police are searching for a man who physically and sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman after luring her into a house in Canton, officials say.

The woman told police she had been walking about 9:17 a.m. near Clinton and Elliott streets when the man approached her asking for help, then lured her into the house in the 3200 block of Elliott St., where he attacked her, according to police.

She suffered a broken leg and other injuries during the assault, police said.

Police released a surveillance photograph of a person of interest seen in the area, and anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Special Investigations detectives at 410-396-2076 or call 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

