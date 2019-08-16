Baltimore man sentenced to 75 years in prison for murder inside Poplar Grove carryout store

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 75 years in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty of the shooting death of another man inside a Poplar Grove carryout store in 2017.
The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Michael Campbell, 34, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 75 years suspended after he was convicted of first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Phillip Johnson in 2017.
Johnson was fatally shot on Oct. 28, 2017, while he was inside a corner store in the 1800 block of Edmondson Ave.
Campbell was found at St. Agnes Hospital after police said another man, who has not been identified, shot Campbell in the arm and back.
The State’s Attorney’s Office wrote that surveillance cameras recorded Campbell entering the store moments before the shooting. A gun found in the passenger side of the vehicle used to take Campbell to the hospital also matched the one used in the murder, the office wrote.
“I am pleased that we were able to deliver justice to Mr. Johnson’s loved ones and I hope this sentence brings the victim’s family some measure of closure,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wrote in a statement.
“However, it saddens me to know that two more Black men from Baltimore City have lost their lives; one to homicide and the other to a prison sentence,” she wrote. “Both of which are fates with lasting negative impacts that will be to our communities’ detriment.”