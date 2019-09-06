Baltimore man charged with murder in stabbing death in city

A Baltimore man faces murder charges as police say he fatally stabbed a man in the city Wednesday.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that Jonathan Calloway, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.
Maryland court records state that Calloway has not been charged with first-degree murder, as the offenses listed are manslaughter, first-degree assault and a weapons offense.
However, Baltimore police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said Calloway does face the homicide charge, despite the discrepancy in online court records.
Police said that around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old man walked into St. Agnes Hospital after being stabbed in the neck. The man died less than an hour after arriving, police wrote.
The department wrote that the incident occurred inside an apartment in the 3300 block of Windsor Ave., where Calloway lives.
Police wrote that, after interviewing witnesses and examining physical evidence, Calloway was identified as a suspect and arrested Thursday.
Calloway has no attorney listed in court records. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 3.