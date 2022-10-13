Baltimore businessman pleads guilty to failing to pay millions in employment taxes

A Baltimore man failed to pay more than $2 million in employee payroll taxes to the IRS for his two staffing companies, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Jonas Pursich pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay the IRS employment taxes for his companies Titan Staffing Network Inc. and Titan Services LLC, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. His attorney John A. Bourgeois declined to comment.

Pursich did not pay millions in payroll taxes he withheld from March 2018 to March 2021, according to the Department of Justice. He must pay more than $3.4 million to the IRS as part of his guilty plea.

The Baltimore businessman faces up to five years in prison for willful failure to account for and pay employment taxes, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. Pursich’s sentencing is set for Dec. 12.