A 36-year-old Baltimore man who allegedly struck Chief Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Heard in the head with a metal water pitcher in a downtown courtroom on Wednesday has been charged with assault.
Travis Burroughs, already incarcerated for decades on rape and other charges, had just been sentenced by Heard to an additional life sentence, with all but 70 years suspended, for sodomy and false imprisonment when he picked up the water pitcher and threw it at Heard, striking her “somewhere around the middle of her forehead,” according to Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Sheriff’s Office.
Heard immediately recessed the proceeding to seek medical attention, and corrections and sheriff’s personnel took Burroughs out of the room, officials said.
Burroughs has since been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, Tapp-Harper said. He does not have an attorney listed in the case in online court records. An attorney representing him in the case that was before Heard could not be reached for comment.
Heard has been a judge since 1999. The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. as she was presiding over Burroughs’ sentencing hearing in Room 400 of the courthouse at 100 N. Calvert St. downtown.
Tapp-Harper said Heard was alert while being treated. She said her office took the incident “tremendously seriously.”
“We are the enforcement arm of the court, and we will not allow anyone to assault or intimidate any of the judiciary officers here,” Tapp-Harper said.
The office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, which usually prosecutes assaults in the city, referred the case to Steve Kroll, the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Coordinator, to avoid any conflict of interest, as an assistant state’s attorney in Mosby’s office was a witness to the events.
Kroll confirmed he had been “assigned this case” by Mosby on Wednesday, but otherwise declined to comment.
Tapp-Harper said a review of security protocols is underway.