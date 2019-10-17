A man died in a double shooting Thursday afternoon and another is in critical condition, Baltimore Police wrote on Facebook.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Central District patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Brookfield Ave. in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood south of Druid Lake in Northwest Baltimore for a report of a shooting.
Officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
Medics responded to the location and transported both victims to area hospitals where one of the victims died The other victim is listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.