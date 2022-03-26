Baltimore Police: Man found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning in West Baltimore

Baltimore police found a man who was shot multiple times in an alley early Saturday morning in West Baltimore.

Officers arrived at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue in the Bridgeview/Greenlawn neighborhood where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head. Baltimore fire department medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police did not identify the man. Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous call to Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Saturday’s homicide followed four shootings in the city Friday, two of which were fatal.

Advertisement

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police found a person with gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers took a person of interest into custody.

A 26-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Denison Street near West Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls Park. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to the 2800 block of Harford Road near Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore where they found a 60-year-old man shot in his thigh. Medics transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Another man was found shot in the neck just after 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. Cold Spring Lane near a metro station. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.