Woman charged with murdering man in East Baltimore, two others charged with attempted murder in separate shooting

Police have charged one women with murder and two others with attempted murder for two separate shootings in East Baltimore in March and April.
Brandi Richardson, 26, of Parkville, has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as additional assault and weapons offenses. She is accused of killing 33-year-old Georgio Johnson in the city’s Oliver neighborhood on April 7, according to charging documents.
Police wrote that Johnson and two other people were standing near the intersection of North Broadway and Federal Street when Johnson was fatally shot in the chest. Officers and medics found Johnson around 11 p.m. on April 7, and he was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital at 11:48 p.m., charging documents state.
According to charging documents, Richardson was identified as the shooter by witnesses, and after officers reviewed nearby surveillance footage. Officers did not provide a motive in Richardson’s charging documents, and the department did not immediately release any additional information on the shooting Thursday morning.
Police say that two other women are responsible for a nonfatal shooting that took place on March 23 a few blocks away from the city’s North Ave. District Courthouse.
Police wrote in a news release that 32-year-old Sarah Crutchfield and 36-year-old Shakira Anderson, both of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that injured a 34-year-old man in the 2200 block of Harford Road.
Police did not release any further details about the shooting. Online court records show the two were also charged with two counts of having a loaded handgun in a vehicle related to the incident.
It is unclear whether the three women have retained attorneys as none are listed in online court records.
There have been indications that women are becoming increasingly more involved in the shootings that have plagued Baltimore for years. Last year, at least nine women were charged in nonfatal shootings, more than double the number in 2019.