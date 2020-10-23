Baltimore Police SWAT officer charged with child sex abuse in Harford

A Baltimore Police SWAT team officer has been charged with child sex abuse in Harford County, records show.
Donald P. Hildebrandt, 50, was charged this week with four counts, including sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. Details of the allegations were not immediately available.
Records show Hildebrandt was released on $30,000 unsecured personal bond.
Hildebrandt has been a city police officer since 2006, and made $113,630 in salary and overtime last year, according to city records.
“The Baltimore Police Department is aware of an ongoing investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center involving one of our officers,” the department said in a statement. “That officer has been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.”