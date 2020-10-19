‘Irregularities’ in Baltimore Police promotional exam prompt review as results are thrown out

“Irregularities” in the latest Baltimore Police promotional exam spurred a review that includes the Office of the Inspector General, and the department says the results were thrown out and the test is being re-administered.
Details, including what type of irregularities were identified whether anyone has been suspended, were not disclosed.
The Police Department said in a statement late Friday that its Public Integrity Bureau, which investigates misconduct, had been made aware of “irregularities in the administration of the oral examination portions” of the sergeant and lieutenant’s tests, which are now conducted by the city’s Department of Human Resources.
The statement said that police consulted with the Inspector General, prompting Commissioner Michael Harrison to request that the oral panel results of the exam be discarded. A new round of oral exams will be scheduled “to ensure the integrity of the exams' results," the police statement said.
“BPD leadership strongly believes that integrity is vital in all aspects of policing including the promotional process and the citizens of Baltimore and the members of this department should expect nothing less,” the statement said.
Police union president Mike Mancuso declined to comment but said in an email sent out to members Friday that there was “obviously an ongoing investigation into the integrity of both the sergeant and lieutenant tests.”
“Due to the investigation, I have been given little information into this decision by the Police Commissioner,” Mancuso said. “I have been in touch with our attorneys . . . and we will press for information in an attempt to keep everyone informed.”
Officials at the Department of Human Resources did not respond to requests for comment, while the Inspector General’s Office does not comment on the existence or investigations.
Sergeants and lieutenants are the immediate supervisors for officers, providing the first line of defense for ensuring compliance with rules and reporting misconduct or other bad policing.