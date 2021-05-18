Baltimore Police shake up command staff, naming new leaders of homicide, internal affairs and training academy

The Baltimore Police Department announced a major shakeup of its top ranks, including new leadership for the homicide section, internal affairs, the training academy and patrol operations as part of a re-organization following the departure of a top deputy commissioner.
Following the departure of Deputy Commissioner Danny Murphy, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced he would be promoting Sheree Briscoe to deputy commissioner for operations. Briscoe will be the first Black woman to hold that title, which involves running all enforcement operations in the department.
The Police Department needed to backfill Briscoe’s position, but made a host of other moves as well.
“As the men and women of our department work hard to reduce violent crime in our city and recruit the next new generation of officers, I am confident that these new command changes will help us in achieving both of these goals,” Harrison said in a statement.
Kevin Jones, a 27-year veteran, will be promoted to colonel and become chief of patrol operations. Jones has served as deputy chief of patrol for the past two years.
While a sergeant, Jones was the direct supervisor of the Gun Trace Task Force just prior to the federal investigation that sent seven of its members — including his two successors as sergeant — to federal prison. Jones was not accused of any wrongdoing by officers who cooperated with the government, and Harrison has said in the past that Jones was vetted.
Lt. Col Martin Bartness will move from the training academy to No. 2 in the patrol division under Jones. Bartness oversaw the academy’s move to new facilities at the University of Baltimore.
Two officers are being promoted to major: Jason Callaghan will take over internal affairs, and Jeffrey Shorter returns to a rank he previously held under Commissioner Darryl De Sousa before being demoted. Shorter will lead the Northern District, where he was the second-ranking commander.
Callaghan is replacing Maj. Stephanie Lansey, who was moved to lead the Eastern District. She had been in charge of internal affairs since 2018, also appointed by De Sousa.
Callaghan has been with the agency for 23 years and had been serving as the executive officer — a deputy position — in the deputy commissioner of operations’ office. The department said Callaghan is a Buffalo native with a degree in political science. The internal affairs unit falls under the public integrity bureau, which will continue to be led by former FBI supervisor Brian Nadeau.
Col. Richard Worley is moving from chief of patrol to taking over the Criminal Investigations Division. And he will have a new chief in the homicide unit: Maj. Donald Diehl, who was leading the unit that investigates police shootings.
The current commander of homicide, Steven Hohman, is being moved to lead the Northeastern District. The department has recently been touting a number of arrests made by the homicide unit.
Taking Bartness’ spot leading the training academy will be Derek Loeffler, who had been leading the Northeastern District.
Latest Crime
The department previously announced that Michael Sullivan, a former Louisville Police veteran brought in by Harrison to be deputy commissioner of operations, would be moving to take over Murphy’s position leading the consent decree compliance bureau.