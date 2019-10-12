A 2-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in Baltimore early Saturday morning, after Baltimore Police believe a dispute broke out between occupants of two vehicles, police said.
The wounding of the boy is the latest incident in the city in which a young child in a vehicle is believed to have been caught in the crossfire of adults unleashing rounds around them.
The city’s Shot Spotter system, which captures the sound of gunfire, brought officers to the 600 block of W. Franklin St., in the city’s Seton Hill neighborhood, at about 12:34 a.m., though they found no victims there, police said. Soon after, officers were called to an area hospital, where the boy was being treated.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the toddler was in a vehicle when he was shot, police said. They believe someone else in the same vehicle “was possibly involved in a dispute with the driver of another vehicle" just prior to the shooting, police said. “During the dispute, shots were fired.”
The vehicle carrying the suspect was then driven away from the scene, and police have not identified a suspect. Surviving shooting victims also were not identified.
The incident calls to mind other recent shootings of children in vehicles.
In August, a West Baltimore man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes. Prosecutors said Keon Gray was driving a Mercedes when he engaged in a shootout with a man riding in the same Honda Accord where Taylor sat in the backseat.
In 2013, 16-month-old Carter Scott was killed while in an infant seat in the rear of his father’s car after it was ambushed by gunmen wearing masks and latex gloves. The investigation into that incident resulted in convictions of multiple men. Scott’s father, Rashaw Scott, who survived the attack and who at one point refused to testify against his son’s alleged killers, was later killed himself in a separate shooting.
Anyone with information in the latest shooting of the young boy is asked to call Central District detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.
Also early Saturday morning, a man and a woman were wounded in a separate double shooting, police said.
Patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the 800 block of Guilford Ave. in Mount Vernon, below the Jones Falls Expressway, at about 2:37 a.m. After getting there, they found a 28-year-old woman shot in the leg, police said. She was transported to an area hospital.
Soon after, they were called to a hospital for a man with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe the man and the woman were injured in the same shooting on Guilford Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is also asked to call Central District detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers.
Through Saturday, there had been 267 homicides in Baltimore this year, compared with 241 homicides at the same time last year. At least 625 additional people have been wounded by gunfire this year, 100 more than this time last year.