A Bowie man pleaded guilty to the false use of a passport as he used others’ names and passports to set up several bank accounts as part of a nearly $1 million money laundering scheme, according to a plea agreement.
In a news release Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote that Arinze Ozor, 36, who is a dual citizen of the United States and Nigeria, pleaded guilty to federal charges of forgery and false use of a passport Friday.
According to a plea agreement, Ozor used two different passports with different names to set up eight “drop accounts” to help perpetuate “a money laundering conspiracy, being designed and used to receive the proceeds from Business E-mail Compromise schemes, romance scams and other fraud schemes.”
Ozor used false Ghanaian and Beninese passports that had his photograph, but different names and personal information, to set up the accounts, the plea agreement reads.
The office wrote that Ozor used the accounts to launder “more than $976,000.”
He faces up to 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced May 7.
An attorney representing Ozor did not immediately return calls for comment.