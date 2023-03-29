Baltimore Board of Estimates to consider $250,000 settlement for 2016 downtown police beating

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates is set to consider a $250,000 settlement payment next Wednesday to a man whose arm was broken by a Baltimore Police officer during an altercation at Power Plant Live! in 2016.

The settlement was reached last month after the first day of the trial took place at U.S. District Court in Baltimore, nearly seven years after Aaron Winston said he was “choke-slammed” by Baltimore Police Officer Alexandros Haziminas shortly after midnight Feb. 21, 2016.

The lawsuit alleged Haziminas injured Winston when the then-24-year-old longshoreman, who was attending a birthday party at Mosaic Nightclub, inquired why his friend was being asked by police to leave the establishment. In a report on the incident, police alleged that Winston tried to stop officers from escorting the man out, yelled at officers and pushed one.

Haziminas used “extreme and intentional” force, which tore Winston’s arm out of his socket and broke his arm in multiple spots, Winston’s attorney J. Wyndal Gordon wrote in the complaint, adding that Winston’s complaints of “excruciating pain” were ignored until he reached the Central District Police Station hours later. Gordon declined to comment Wednesday evening.

At a news conference after the encounter, then-Police Commissioner Kevin Davis acknowledged that an officer broke Winston’s arm, but said medical aid was rendered immediately.

Winston was hospitalized, and alleged Haziminas “commenced to tormenting, harassing, and intimidating [Winston] while he laid in his hospital bed,” claiming the officer called him a “gangster” and “a relative of Freddie Gray.”

The family of Aaron Winston, then 24, at a 2016 protest after the longshoreman's arm was broken during an encounter with Baltimore Police. The city's Board of Estimates is set to consider a $250,000 settlement in a civil rights lawsuit brought by Winston. (Colin Campbell)

Police charged Winston with misdemeanor offenses for the encounter once he was released from the hospital, and was later acquitted, prompting him and Gordon to announce they would be suing Baltimore Police.

Haziminas was later probed by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office for shooting and injuring a man on The Block in 2021, and was cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Baltimore Police did not immediately return a request for his employment status Wednesday evening.

The federal lawsuit, filed in January 2019, also listed Mosaic Nightclub as a defendant. Winston settled with the nightclub for an undisclosed amount in 2020.