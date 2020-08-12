Baltimore City law department seeking Board of Estimates approval in $1.1 million in police misconduct settlements

Baltimore City’s law department is asking the Board of Estimates to approve $1.1 million in police misconduct lawsuits, including the first two Gun Task Trace Force settlements.
The GTTF cases account for a combined $600,000, according to the Board of Estimates agenda, which is a substantially higher figure than previously disclosed.
The city previously said it would settle for $32,000 in both William James’ and Ivan Potts’ cases after Maryland’s highest court ruled April 24 that GTTF officers acted so far outside the scope of their employment that the city should be on the hook.
But now the city says it had conditional agreements called a “high-low” with James and Potts that if the ruling was in their favor, they would receive $200,000 and $400,000, respectively. Had the court ruled in favor of the city, the men would have only been awarded $32,000.
If the settlements are approved by the board, it could set a new bar for how much the city expects to pay out for the dozens of claims against the GTTF.
“The opinion [of the court] leaves scant room for even the most clever lawyer to argue that any other GTTF case is different from the circumstances presented in these two cases,” the BOE document said. “In other words, the City presented in these two cases the most favorable circumstances that any case is likely to present.”
The document went on to say that there is “no way to sugarcoat” Baltimore’s challenges because of the court’s ruling.
“The extraordinary criminality that characterized the GTTF scandal is sufficiently consistent with, and sufficiently in furtherance of, the mission of the BPD, the fiscal impact on the City will be substantial,” the document said.
However, acting City Solicitor Dana Moore said Tuesday night that it would be a “mistake” to say that the cases could set a new standard.
“The test was a test and it isn’t going to be tested again,” she said. “The test is over and we are in true litigation mode. We will look at each case as it is presented and we will look at how best to resolve them or not.”
James and Potts alleged that officers planted guns on them, which are similar to many other claims filed, which was one reason the city used them as test cases. In settling the cases, the city stipulated that the facts of the cases were true while arguing that the city should not have to pay the settlement amount.
Most lawsuits say the city failed to supervise members of the Gun Trace Task Force, who were convicted of federal racketeering charges for robbing residents, falsifying probable cause and lying on official documents, and in some cases taking drugs. Some officers also have admitted to planting evidence.
The convicted GTTF officers received sentences of seven to nd 25 years in federal prison.
The officers themselves have denied planting guns, even those who admitted to years of robberies and lying in police reports. In a letter from prison sent earlier this year, convicted GTTF Sgt. Wayne Jenkins touted the dismissal of one lawsuit in which a man’s claim that a gun was planted by the officers was refuted by body camera footage.
Jenkins, who pleaded guilty to years of robberies and selling drugs, said he “never planted drugs, firearms or stole money.”
Potts filed a lawsuit against the officers before the sweeping federal indictments against members of the GTTF; he has been indicted himself since in a pending gang conspiracy case brought by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
James, meanwhile, was fatally shot in the spring of 2019, before the case was settled; the case has proceeded through his estate.
Dashawn McGrier filed a lawsuit March 24 of this year, alleging his civil rights were violated by Baltimore Police officers Arthur Williams and Brandon Smith-Saxon, but according to BOE documents, the case was removed from federal court shortly after being filed.
If approved by the board, the city will opt to pay McGrier $500,000 to dismiss claims against both officers, along with the police department, mayor and City Council.
The BOE document said the settlement will help avoid “the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation.”
McGrier suffered a broken jaw, ribs and other ailments that kept him in the hospital for three days after body camera footage showed him being beaten by former Baltimore Police officer Arthur Williams on an East Baltimore sidewalk during the summer of 2018.
Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda Tanner found Williams guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office in June 2019. She opted to drop the more serious first-degree assault charge. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and two years’ probation, according to online court records. Smith-Saxon was not criminally charged.
Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.