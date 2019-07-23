Footage shows tense moments before and during shootout as Baltimore police kill armed man at clinic

Sgt. Bill Shiflett and Officer Christopher Miller repeatedly and calmly tried to coax an armed man at a methadone clinic into giving up his gun just before he shot at them, triggering an exchange that left Shiflett shot and the gunman dead.
The gripping shootout - caught on Shiflett’s body worn camera during last week’s shooting at the Man Alive Clinic - was made public Tuesday morning during a press conference at police headquarters.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison praised the officers’ actions and said their efforts amounted to a “textbook active shooter response."
“I think what we saw was the officers come on the scene, did a quick assessment, gathered as much intelligence as they could about what was happening, who was inside and if they were armed, and what we thought was happening inside,” Harrison said.
Video shows Ashanti Pinkney, 49, opening fire on Shiflett and Miller, who both return fire. After Shiflett said he is hit, both men remain calm as Miller drags his sergeant to safety, according to footage from the body camera.
Pinkney was killed in the exchange. Police later found a second man, David Caldwell, 52, a phlebotomist, had been shot and killed by Pinkney before the officers entered the clinic, Harrison said.
Members of the media were shown all of the footage from Shiflett’s body worn camera, including Shiflett and Pinkney being shot. The portion made available for public viewing redacted the actual impact of the bullets and Pinkney’s death.
Harrison said the full video was not publicly released “out of respect for human life that was lost.”
Police spokesman Matt Jablow said the department did not release Miller’s body-worn camera video because it was similar except and it showed graphic images of Shiflett after he was shot.
Video shows Shiflett walking up to the clinic and asking other officers about possible victims. He meets Miller outside and they walk into the clinic with guns drawn. Shiflett, holding a rifle, takes the lead. They meet a bystander inside who tells them “he’s got a gun," and help the bystander exit.
Pretty quickly they encounter Pinkney in a hallway and Pinkney is speaking to them from around the corner. The officers tell him to put the gun down. “Just drop it, sir.” Pinkney tells them he is waiting for someone. Then Pinkney fires first, prompting the officers to return fire.
Shiflett can be heard saying “I’m hit in the stomach” and Miller is heard calling for help.
Shiflett appears to be laying on his back on the ground as his camera facing up toward the ceiling, and he’s being dragged to safety.
“I think they are to be commended on their bravery and their courage, recognizing what was at hand, recognizing what could happen and running towards it, rather than away from it,” Harrison said.