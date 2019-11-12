The encounter began when one officer attempted to question Feggins about an armed robbery three weeks earlier at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. Police said Officer Ryan Glass first approached Feggins around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the strip mall at York Road and Gittings Avenue. He had received information from the Regional Auto Theft Task Force that Feggins was wanted for questioning about an armed robbery on Oct. 9, police said.