Baltimore police on Tuesday released officers’ body-worn camera and surveillance video footage from a fatal shooting last month outside a Rite Aid pharmacy in North Baltimore.
Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau, who heads the department’s Public Integrity Bureau, released the footage from the Oct. 30 shooting that killed 24-year-old John Feggins, the fourth man fatally shot by Baltimore police officers this year.
Two officers shot Feggins after a struggle over Feggins’ gun, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said previously. Surveillance video from Rite Aid shows them on the pavement struggling with Feggins.
The encounter began when one officer attempted to question Feggins about an armed robbery three weeks earlier at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. Police said Officer Ryan Glass first approached Feggins around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the strip mall at York Road and Gittings Avenue. He had received information from the Regional Auto Theft Task Force that Feggins was wanted for questioning about an armed robbery on Oct. 9, police said.
Glass ordered Feggins out of the car. His body-worn camera shows Feggins initially comply with the officer’s orders. The officer patted him down for weapons and told him to sit back down in the driver’s seat.
“You could see him reach under the seat to take the weapon,” Nadeau said.
In a moment, the body-worn camera goes dark. Police said Feggins lunged at the officer, disabling the camera. The surveillance video shows them both taken to the ground and struggling.
Officer Joel Hawk then arrived, and both officers attempted to disarm Feggins before firing upon him, police said. Hawk turned on his body camera only after the shooting. Nadeau said that was because the officer had rushed to help.
Feggins was taken in ambulance to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Attempts to reach family of Feggins have been unsuccessful.
