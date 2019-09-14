Baltimore detectives conferring with county after apparent body found in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police homicide detectives are conferring with their counterparts in Baltimore County after the discovery Saturday of an apparent body wrapped in blankets and trash bags in Southwest Baltimore, police spokesmen from both jurisdictions confirmed.
Detective Donny Moses said the investigation is in its earliest stages and that no details about the identify of the likely remains have been confirmed, but county police were notified because of their active search for Charla Melvin, a Milford Mill woman who disappeared a week ago.
“Relative to a county investigation, we have notified Baltimore County, but won’t be able to say exactly what we have until the autopsy,” Moses said.
Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a county police spokesman, confirmed county homicide detectives responded to the city scene, but referred questions about the case to the city police department, which is the lead investigative agency in the case.
City police were first called to an abandoned lot near the intersection of Hollins Street and South Warwick Avenue in Shipley Hill about 11:10 a.m. after a woman discovered “what she believed to be a body, based on the smell," Moses said.
Police also believed it to be a body, but did not remove the wrappings, Moses said. Instead, police “have taken the whole thing up and taken it to the medical examiner’s office,” he said.
“We’re trying to preserve what’s inside and let the experts who examine the deceased tell us what they have,” Moses said. “It’s a suspicious death."
An autopsy is expected Sunday, he said. Meanwhile, city homicide detectives are working the case, Moses said.
County police were already working alongside city police to probe a possible connection between the recent disappearance of Melvin, in which they suspect foul play, and the death of a man whose body was found near Carver High School in the city earlier this week.
The death of Thomas Davis, 55, who was discovered near Carver on Monday, is being investigated by city police as an “apparent suicide.”
Melvin, 50, of Milford Mill has been missing since Sept. 7. Her family has pleaded for help finding her. Police previously said Melvin’s vehicle was last seen in West Baltimore.
Officer Jen Peach, a Baltimore County Police spokeswoman, said earlier this week that county investigators were “aware of the city’s investigation into the suicide and a possible connection" to Melvin’s disappearance, and were working with city police.