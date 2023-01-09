Body found in storage container on porch of vacant house, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police found a body inside a storage container on the porch of a vacant house in West Baltimore, police said.

The body of an adult man was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled the man’s death a homicide Friday. The manner of death was stabbing, police said.

Officers were called around 1:55 p.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue in West Baltimore’s Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood for a report of a suspicious package. Once there, officers located a storage container that emanated a foul smell, and upon inspection, saw a deceased body, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.