Baltimore police release body camera video of fatal encounter with gunman

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison showed body camera footage Friday of the deadly encounter between officers and Tyrone Banks, the man who allegedly opened fire on one officer, gunned his car at another, and led police on a high-speed chase.
Banks, 30, of East Baltimore was shot and killed by police in a hail of gunfire last month. His death ended what police have described as a series of dangerous encounters.
Some 13 officers fired at Banks, officials have said. One bystander, a woman, was stopped at a traffic light and wounded during the gunfire.
“We as a police department have to be accountable for where every one of our rounds ends up and we have to be accountable for collateral injuries,” Harrison said Friday. “Every time we discharge our firearms that is of concern for us.”
Harrison showed a video compilation with footage from one officer’s body-worn camera and from the department’s Foxtrot helicopter. Both depict a chaotic scene.
Footage from the officer’s perspective shows a lengthy police chase before he and other police get out of their cruisers and start firing at Banks. The sound of sirens is punctuated by rapid bursts of gunfire.
A voice from the helicopter footage is clear about what they see below: “He’s pointing a gun, he’s pointing a gun.”
Police began chasing Banks two night before after he allegedly shot at the officer and tried to run over another. They called off the chase when Banks’ driving became too dangerous, but they continued to search for him.
Harrison said officers knew of Banks’ recent history with police during the chase, leading to “heightened concern.”
The police-involved shooting is still under investigation.
All the officers have been reassigned to administrative duties, per departmental policy, pending the conclusion of an investigation, said Matt Jablow, a police spokesman.
“It’s still very early into the investigation,” Harrison said.