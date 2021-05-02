Baltimore weekend violence: Police investigating one homicide, three nonfatal shootings

Three people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore this weekend, and one person was found dead after suffering blunt force trauma to the head, police said.
At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said officers responded to the 2500 block of McHenry St. in Southwest Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground suffering from head injuries.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.
On Saturday, three people survived shootings in the Penn North, Coppin Heights and Upton neighborhoods, police said.
Police responded to the 400 block of Gold St. in Penn North at 1:41 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Medics took the 49-year-old to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives with the Central District at 410-396-2411, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.
At 1:42 p.m. Saturday, officers went to the 1700 block of Poplar Grove St. to investigate a shooting, police said. They found a 32-year-old man, who said he had been shot multiple times in the area of Moreland Avenue and Baker Street in Coppin Heights.
Medics took him to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information about that shooting to call detectives with the Western District at 410-396-2477, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.
Finally, at about 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a hospital where a woman who had been shot was being treated.
The 33-year-old said she had been sitting in a vehicle in the 500 block of Hoffman St. in Upton when she was shot in the left shoulder.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives with the Central District at 410-396-2411, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.