Police arrest man wanted in stabbing death of 35-year-old East Baltimore woman

Police said Friday night that they had located and arrested a man wanted in the stabbing death of a 35-year-old East Baltimore woman.
Michael Biscotti, 63, was taken in on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder for the July 13 killing of Freska Yerby, who was found dead in her home. Police said her young child called 911 to report the crime.
Police did not release any information that detectives believe links Biscotti to the slaying, and did not say where he was located.
Video posted to social media showed a man identified as Biscotti seated on the ground, wearing a mask with handcuffs behind his back, somewhere along the Inner Harbor. Police confirmed that the video depicted Biscotti’s arrest but said they had no further information.