Bicyclist killed in East Baltimore hit-and-run, police say

A 58-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Baltimore last week, police said Monday.
Wayne Richardson, of the 4300 block of Cook Ave. in Northeast Baltimore, was riding westbound about 10:15 p.m. July 30 in the 2800 block of E. Madison St. when he was struck by a car headed in the same direction, police said. Richardson’s family could not immediately be reached.
The car, believed to be a dark-colored, four-door sedan, may have stopped briefly after the crash but left before police arrived, they said.
“The vehicle should have heavy front end damage and could be missing the front bumper,” Baltimore Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said in a statement.
Anyone with information may call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2606.