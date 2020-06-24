Baltimore officers who opened fire on teen holding BB gun ‘shot first, asked questions later,' attorney says

“Our client is clearly the victim but BPD and the SAO charged him with an imaginary assault that is not supported by any witnesses and with burglary for running into his friend’s home when he heard gunshots,” Egan said. “There is no evidence to support the charges against him and we are calling on the State’s Attorney’s Office to immediately drop the charges. This young man is the unequivocal victim in this scenario and to treat him otherwise is a miscarriage of justice.”