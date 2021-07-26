White House nominates Prince George’s County delegate Erek Barron to be U.S. Attorney, first Democrat in 20 years

Barron, 47, a defense attorney, has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2015. Before that he worked stints as a federal prosecutor and as an assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s and Baltimore. The Bowie resident has a direct tie to Biden: he worked as his counsel and policy adviser when Biden was a U.S. Senator from 2007 to 2009, and on the Obama-Biden transition team’s justice and civil rights review team.