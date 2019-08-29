Records: Man fatally shot by Baltimore police this week led officers on a dangerous high-speed chase before

Tyrone Banks led police on a 100 mph chase through four districts in 2015, blowing through a red light on Reisterstown Road, striking police cruisers and a civilian car, then taking off on foot as police boxed him in traffic. Officers took him down with a Taser and filed a barrage of criminal charges, records show.
Banks was back behind the wheel on Reisterstown Road again this week, Baltimore Police said, twice leading them on high-speed chases and at least once charging his car toward officers. Only this time Banks had a gun, police said, firing it at least once when officers tried to stop him.
Baltimore Police on Thursday identified Banks, 30, as the man killed by officers Wednesday night after he led them on a dangerous chase, just days after investigators said he fired at an officer and tried to run over another early Tuesday morning.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers encountered Banks at Wednesday night at Fayette and North Caroline streets. He got out of his car briefly, and officers began firing at Banks, Harrison said.
Banks then got back into his vehicle and drove down Caroline Street as officers chased him. Banks stopped at a second location about a block away, where officers again fired at him, killing him, Harrison said.
Just a day prior, police said Banks tried to strike an officer who had stopped a car in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road. Minutes later, another officer who was patrolling a little over a mile away noticed the same vehicle and began to approach it.
Police said Banks got out of the car and began firing a handgun. The officer was able to back his patrol car away in time to not get hit.
The incidents mirror a chase from May 22, 2015, when Banks was charged with numerous traffic violations, assault and resisting arrest, court records show.
Back then an officer saw Banks speeding at 70 mph before running a red light on Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore. When officers tried stopping him, he took off, according according to charging documents in the case. A pursuit followed as Banks damaged at least two police cars, “ran civilian vehicles off the road” and “attempted multiple times to ram marked units," according to court charging documents.
The department’s helicopter “Foxtrot” hovered above, but eventually got low on fuel.
Officers boxed Banks’ vehicle, but he then shifted into reverse and struck a police car. He got out and ran, but police officers chased him and used a Taster on him.
He was taken to Sinai Hospital and treated. Banks told staff “he drank antifreeze prior in the day," the document said.