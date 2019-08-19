Advertisement

Baltimore police car collides with vehicle while responding to bank robbery, officials say

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 19, 2019 | 2:19 PM
A Baltimore police officer responding to a reported bank robbery collided with another car on Monday Aug. 19 near the intersection of Fayette and North Howard streets. (Kevin Richardson)

A Baltimore police car Monday collided with another vehicle while responding to a reported bank robbery at the University of Maryland Medical Center campus.

Officers received a report of a bank robbery in the unit block of S. Greene St. around 1:16 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesman detective Donny Moses. On the way to the scene, a police cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle, causing the latter to flip onto a light rail track.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, Moses said.

