Baltimore police car collides with vehicle while responding to bank robbery, officials say

A Baltimore police car Monday collided with another vehicle while responding to a reported bank robbery at the University of Maryland Medical Center campus.
Officers received a report of a bank robbery in the unit block of S. Greene St. around 1:16 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesman detective Donny Moses. On the way to the scene, a police cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle, causing the latter to flip onto a light rail track.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident, Moses said.