Baltimore ATF offers $5,000 reward for information about arson of First National Bank during May protests

Federal officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in setting fire to First National Bank in Baltimore City during overnight protests in May.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is asking the public for help identifying “five persons of interest.”
Around 12:45 a.m. on May 31, a group surrounded the bank at 300 E. Lombard St. in downtown Baltimore, throwing rocks and breaking windows, according to video of the event. At least one suspect entered into the bank and set a fire. Investigators recovered surveillance images and video of the crimes, authorities say.
ATF is working with Baltimore City Police Arson & Explosives Unit and the Baltimore City Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Bureau.
“While ATF and our law enforcement partners continue to exhaust all investigative leads, we are now also asking for help from another one of our partners — the community,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones.
“Using peaceful protests as an excuse to cause destruction and commit crime is unacceptable. It puts everyone at risk and ATF’s top priority is to take offenders of the street so citizens can live safely. Help as to ensure that anyone wreaking havoc in Baltimore City is held responsible.”
Anyone with information about the persons of interest, about who committed this crime, or anyone with additional photos or videos is asked contact investigators immediately at 888-ATF-TIPS.