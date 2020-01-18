A 73-year-old woman injured in a midday exchange of gunfire in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month died Saturday, city police said.
The woman was shot in the stomach at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 1800 block of Hollins St., near Bon Secours Hollins Terrace, a senior apartment complex where she lived.
Residents of the senior apartment complex previously told The Baltimore Sun that the woman was injured in crossfire. The residents, who asked not to be identified for their safety, said the woman had been living there for only three months before the shooting.
Police said at the time that two persons of interest were taken into custody, but have not announced an arrest in the case.
The department did not release the woman’s name Saturday morning.
Her death marks the 17th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.