5 shot, 2 fatally, in Baltimore to start weekend, police say

A string of shootings across Baltimore to start the weekend left two people dead and three others wounded, police said Saturday.
In the first incident, at about 2:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Erdman Ave. in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they learned the shooting victim was taken to a hospital. When they got to the hospital they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to police.
About five minutes later at initial call, Northeast District police were called to the 2300 block of Perring Manor Road in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood of North Baltimore, near the county line, to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
And little over 15 minutes after that call, a man and a woman were injured in a double shooting.
At about 2:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Caroline St. in the Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore, where they found a 26-year-old man unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said, but because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Then minutes later, police said, a 27-year-old woman arrived at the hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg. She told police she had been shot on the same street, according to police.
Then at 11:36 a.m., a Northwest District patrol officer who was in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave. heard gunfire in the Central Park Heights neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore.
The officer canvassed the area and found an unidentified male in the 3100 block of Spaulding Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.