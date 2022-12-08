Families of Stricker Street fire victims to sue Baltimore, saying the deaths were preventable

The families of the Baltimore firefighters who died battling a fire on Stricker Street earlier this year are planning to sue the city.

Law firm Miller Stern filed a notice with the city Wednesday of its intent to sue, saying the families of the victims have suffered “severe emotional anguish” and have claims exceeding $10 million.

“The loss of life and injuries that occurred on January 24, 2022 could have and should have been prevented,” the notice states.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed when a vacant home on Stricker Street that had been the site of several previous fires partially collapsed as they attempted to battle a blaze from inside.

Firefighter/EMT John McMaster was seriously injured in what was one of the deadliest fires for fire responders in the city’s history.

Last week, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford abruptly resigned in conjunction with the release of a damning report that found the city lacked policies on vacant buildings at the time of the fire. A battalion chief on scene was overloaded with duties and missed critical information on busy radio channels, and an early assessment of the fire missed key factors, including the building’s lengthy vacancy, damage from a previous fire and exposure to the elements, the report found.

[ Baltimore’s vacant homes burn at twice the national rate, but gaps in records, systems limit what firefighters know before going inside ]

The notice was filed this week on behalf of Rachel Butrim, Paul Butrim’s widow; Gloria Elena Lacayo; Jose Lacayo, Kenny Lacayo’s father; Lacey Marino, representing Kelsey Sadler’s estate; Jerry Norman, Kelsey Sadler’s father; Brandon Sadler, Kelsey Sadler’s widower; and McMaster, the injured firefighter.

Attorneys for the group held a news conference at the site of the Stricker Street blaze Thursday.

