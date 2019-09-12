Man dead, another critically injured in two separate Baltimore shootings Wednesday night

Baltimore police say a man died after being shot in the chest in the North Baltimore neighborhood of Cameron Village on Wednesday night and that another man is in surgery after being shot multiple times in the Seton Hill neighborhood in a separate incident hours earlier.
The department wrote on Facebook that a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. at Johns Hopkins Hospital after he was taken there with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police wrote that officers were called out to the 5600 block of Northwood Drive at E. Belvedere Ave. at 9:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, police wrote, and he died while being treated at the hospital.
About 2½ hours earlier, at 7:01 p.m., officers from the Northern District were called out to the 500 block of Druid Hill Ave. for a report of a shooting. The shooting took place in the Seton Hill neighborhood, just west of the downtown neighborhood of Mount Vernon.
Upon arriving, the officers found an unidentified man who’d been shot multiple times in the head and body, the department wrote. The man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition undergoing surgery as of about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police wrote.
Police wrote on social media that the man was shot by an unknown black male who was wearing a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave a tip anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.