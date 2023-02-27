Man killed, two teens injured in Frankford triple shooting Sunday; another man killed in Southwest Baltimore

A 21-year-old is dead following a triple shooting that also injured two other men, according to Baltimore Police.

Northeast District units were alerted to the shooting at about 5:54 p.m. when they heard gunshots in the area of the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in the Frankford neighborhood, according to a news release. Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken to hospitals, and their conditions are unknown.

Police said the officers saw a male suspect but were “too far away at the time to apprehend him.”

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene to investigate further.

A little more than a half-hour later, another shooting killed a 29-year-old man in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue, which straddles the Lower Edmondson Village and Allendale neighborhoods, at about 6:32 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

Those with information on the shootings are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.