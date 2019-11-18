Police say one man is dead and two others are injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore on Sunday night.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that an unidentified man was shot and killed while in the 900 block of W. Franklin St.
Officers responded to the scene at 8:07 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found one man who was shot in the head and a 16-year-old who was shot in the buttocks.
The man shot in the head was taken to the hospital where he later died, police wrote. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police wrote that a 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Pen Lucy neighborhood about 90 minutes before.
The department wrote that officers were called to the 4100 block of the Alameda at 6:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the man shot in the shoulder.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say they have identified a suspect and that charges are pending.