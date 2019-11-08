Baltimore police said a woman was found dead in a Curtis Bay apartment in an apparent shooting Thursday afternoon.
In a release, the department wrote officers were called to the 4400 block of Fairhaven Avenue at 2:27 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, officers found a woman who’d been shot at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the victim nor a suspect in the shooting. Homicide detectives were investigating and asked anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
The department announced that a 15-year-old was shot in the chest in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday.
Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue at 3:33 p.m. and found the teenager suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and his condition was unknown early Thursday evening.
The department said a second victim, a 35-year-old man, walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday evening. Police said he was also shot on Audrey Avenue and is conscious and alert.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Central District detectives areinvestigating a shooting where a 28-year-old man went to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder.
Police said officers found the man at a local hospital around 5:40 p.m. and the victim is in good condition. Investigators are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.
Anyone with information can call 410-396-2411 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
This story has been updated.