Man fatally shot Thursday in West Baltimore, police say

A 30-year-old man died from gunshot wounds early Thursday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 1:15 a.m. at the 2000 block of West Lexington Street in West Baltimore’s Penrose neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert. There, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital. Police did not identify the man Thursday.

Advertisement

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.