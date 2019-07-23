Man killed, teen girl wounded in separate overnight Baltimore shootings, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, overnight Monday, within 15 minutes of each other in Baltimore, police said Tuesday morning.
Around 10:45 p.m., Southern district officers were called to the 3300 block of Round Road for a shooting. When officers arrived in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, police said they found out a group of girls were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot a 17-year-old girl in her lower legs.
Police said the girl was transported to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Fifteen minutes after the Cherry Hill shooting, Northeast district officers were called to the 3400 block of Ramona Ave. for gunfire.
Police found 36-year-old Brock Burton suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and transported him from the Belair-Edison neighborhood to Johns Hopkins at Bayview. Burton died shortly after arriving, police said.
Police also released the names of two recent homicide victims:
Lonnie Edwards, 35, of the 800 block of Pennsylvania Ave., was killed July 18 in the 500 block of North Eutaw St.
Curtis Cannon, 29, was killed July 21 in the 2600 block of Ellicott Driveway.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2499 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.