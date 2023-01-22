Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Central Baltimore shooting

Police examine the scene near Baltimore and Holiday Streets following a police shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting on McCulloh Street that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street. There they found a 37-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital.

Advertisement

Central District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP.