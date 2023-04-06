Man killed, teen and two people injured in separate shootings Wednesday night, Baltimore Police

A man was killed and three people were injured, including a 15-year-old, in separate shootings Wednesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 6100 block of Danville Avenue in Southeast Baltimore’s Broening Manor neighborhood for a reported shooting. There, a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds were sitting inside a vehicle that had crashed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she’s in stable condition. Police did not identify the man Thursday morning.

A 15-year-old was shot in the thigh in the 400 block of Chapel Gate Lane in Southwest Baltimore’s Beechfield neighborhood, police said. The teen walked into the hospital around 8:45 p.m. for treatment and is expected to survive.

Around 11:40 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in Southeast Baltimore. Officers arrived at a hospital where the man sought treatment. He is expected to survive. Police said investigators do not know the exact location of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information abut the Southeast shootings to contact detectives at 410-396-2422. Anyone with information about the Southwest shooting can call detectives at 410-396-2488. Anonymous tips can be made at the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.