Two injured in double shooting in Northeast Baltimore Monday night, Baltimore Police say

Two people were injured in a double shooting in Northeast Baltimore’s Washington Hill neighborhood Saturday night, Baltimore Police said.

A 33-year-old woman and 20-year-old man walked into a hospital with gunshot injuries around 10:50 p.m. Police said they are expected to survive.

Detectives believe the pair were shot in the 100 block of North Bond Street.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.