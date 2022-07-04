Baltimore police investigating a fatal shooting; victim died of injuries in June

Advertisement

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are investigating a death last month that was recently ruled a homicide.

The victim, who has not been named, was shot April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street around 5:22 p.m. The man was wounded in the back and taken to an area hospital. On June 23, the victim succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

On Friday, medical examiners ruled the man’s death a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be made to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.