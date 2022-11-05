One dead, three injured in Saturday morning shootings in Baltimore

A man died and three people were injured after several shootings Saturday morning in Baltimore, according to police.

A 31-year-old man died and a 27-year-old woman was injured after a shooting in West Arlington.

Northwest District patrol officers responded to a shooting about 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. Officers found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

They were taken to a hospital where the man later died. The woman was in stable condition. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100.

A 29-year-old woman was injured after a shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

Western District patrol officers responded shortly before 2:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fremont Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert, police said. Officers found the woman inside of a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2477.

Southeast District patrol officers were in the 3300 block of East Fayette Street in Baltimore’s Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood when they were flagged down by a man about 6 a.m.

The victim told police he had been shot, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and his condition is unclear.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim was shot in the 3400 block of East Fairmount Avenue in Baltimore Highlands by an unidentified person, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2422. Submit anonymous tips for all shootings through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.