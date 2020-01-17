A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges related to two armed bank robberies in the city last year after prosecutors say he admitted to being a getaway driver.
Richard Adams, 59, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to charges of aiding and abetting armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.
Adams admitted to being a getaway driver in two bank robberies in Canton Jan. 23, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2019, in his plea agreement, the office wrote, while others went into the banks armed with guns and demanded cash.
An attorney for Adams was not immediately available Thursday night.
According to his plea agreement, Adams drove the two to the PNC Bank at 3600 Boston St. in the on Jan. 23, 2019, where Richard Tingle and David Gollahon stole $7,531 after holding up tellers and customers at gunpoint. The plea agreement says the two dropped $5,584 in cash as they ran back to the car.
On Feb. 1, Adams drove them to the M&T Bank at 2934 O’Donnell St., where they again held up tellers and customers at gunpoint before making off with $43,802 in cash, the plea agreement reads.
Police were able to track the group as one of the tellers slipped a GPS tracking device into their backpack, the agreement reads, and the three were arrested after police followed the device to Adams’ 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the area of Eastern Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
Adams admitted upon his arrest that he was the getaway driver, his plea agreement reads, and the officers found the stolen cash from the M&T Bank robbery along with the tracking device inside a backpack in Adams’ vehicle.
Adams will be sentenced April 27 and faces up to life in prison on the weapons charge and up to 25 years in prison on the bank robbery charge, the office wrote.
Tingle and Gollahon are scheduled to go to trial June 1.