Grand jury issues 11-count indictment against Baltimore Police trainee who followed women in car

A Baltimore grand jury indicted a former Baltimore Police trainee this week, bringing new charges against the officer, who was fired from the department after he was arrested and charged with assault and harassment for allegedly chasing three women and striking their car when they declined to invite him to a party.
Jordan Ali, a 23-year-old officer hired in March 2020, was charged last month with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of harassment and one count of reckless endangerment.
Per the grand jury’s indictment, Ali was also charged this week with first-degree assault, reckless driving, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision, according to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.
“The behavior such as that alleged in this indictment is unacceptable and my office will work to ensure accountability and justice on behalf of the victims involved,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.
The charges stem from a Feb. 6 incident reported by three women who said that Ali, while off-duty, pulled up alongside them in his personal vehicle as they sat in another car at a red light.
The women told Ali they were on their way to a party. After they declined to invite him multiple times, the women said Ali followed their car “at a high rate of speed” and caused minor damage to the rear bumper when he allegedly struck the vehicle from behind.
According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, the woman driving the vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour to evade Ali, “fearing for her and her friends’ safety.”
Ali, in his pursuit, drove over 100 miles per hour, drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic and avoided and ignored traffic control signals, officials said.
The women pulled into a Royal Farms about 4 miles away from the initial incident and Ali got out of his car to approach them, investigators wrote.
One of the women, whom The Baltimore Sun is not naming, told investigators that Ali “displayed a ‘fake FBI’ badge and said, ‘Freeze.’ ”
Officials said Ali challenged her to “get out of her car to look at Ali’s identification in his own car.” When she did not, Ali got out of his car, approached the driver’s side of the other vehicle, lifted his shirt and “motioned towards a firearm tucked inside of his pants at his waist.”
The women fled to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Emergency Room while still being followed by Ali, taking shelter in an ambulance before calling 911 and stating “they were in fear of their lives,” according to charging documents.
Ali reportedly told arriving officers at the scene he was pursuing what he thought was a stolen vehicle and that he observed them “smoking something that could have been illegal.”
He later admitted to interviewers he had broken “several traffic laws in the process” while following the women. He did not make any attempt to call 911 or notify on-duty officers, according to charging documents.
Latest Crime
Ali faces up to 55 years in prison and $5,500 in fines if convicted of all charges. It’s unclear if Ali has retained an attorney, and no trial date has yet been scheduled according to online court records.